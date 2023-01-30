Kumar Managalam Birla’s daughter Ananya and son Aryaman have joined Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd (ABFRL) as Directors. This is the first time the Birla scions have taken an official position in a group company.

The company said that both of them come with rich and varied experience straddling entrepreneurship and business- building.

Commenting on their appointment, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, “Ananya and Aryaman’s exceptional individual achievements in their chosen fields and early success with their independent entrepreneurial ventures set them up well for larger responsibilities. Their nuanced understanding of new-age business models and emerging shifts in consumer behaviour will infuse fresh energy to the board of ABFRL.

Aryaman Birla

He added, “Ananya and Aryaman are firmly rooted in the group’s values and passionately believe in the group’s purpose. I am confident that they will build on the group’s rich entrepreneurial traditions and successful track record in creating sustained stakeholder value.”

In the last few years, the company has entered into multiple new and emerging segments such as Ethnic Wear, including partnerships with Indian designers, luxury, sportswear and new age businesses through its digital venture TW.

Speaking about the growth of the company, he said ABFRL has built a formidable portfolio of fashion brands across multiple categories and formats, covering all major segments of the Indian apparel market. “The ABFRL platform is now poised for a new wave of exponential growth,” he said.

Ananya and Aryaman have recently been inducted as Directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses.

Ananya Birla is a businesswoman and also a music artist. Her first company Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, founded at the age of 17, is amongst India’s fastest growing MFIs. It has crossed an AUM of $1 billion, and has grown at a CAGR of 120 per cent (2015-2022). With over 7,000 employees, it has consistently been accorded a Great Place To Work. She is also the founder of design-led home decor brand Ikai Asai. On the social front, Ananya Birla has co-founded Mpower, and advocates the need for conversations around mental health in India. She is also the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation that does pioneering research in mental health and social impact.

Aryaman Vikram Birla comes with diverse experience which includes entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sport. Aryaman is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. In consultation with the Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, he is actively championing the Group’s foray into new-age businesses. Aryaman helped incubate the Group’s D2C platform, TW, and is a director on its board. His maiden entrepreneurial foray was in the hospitality business. Aryaman is also spearheading the Group’s venture capital fund, Aditya Birla Ventures. Prior to joining ABG, Aryaman was a first-class cricketer.