Anarock sells properties worth ₹252 crore during lockdown

Real estate major Anarock Group has sold properties worth ₹252 crore during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The group has facilitated selling and buying of 240 homes and 62 office units across the country. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for the 49 per cent of sales volume share. Most of the sold homes were priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, while office spaces went upward of ₹60 lakh.
Many deals were closed 100 per cent virtually with no site-visits whatsoever and 5-6 virtual tours/day for interested buyers were facilitated by the group.
Anuj Puri, Chairman – Anarock Group, said: “Despite the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown and all on-ground activity halted since March 25, the group has successfully closed the digital sale of 240 homes worth ₹214.6 crore and 62 office spaces collectively worth ₹37 crore.”
“Of the total number of housing sales closed post lock-down, at least 49 per cent approximately 117 units worth over ₹85 crore were sold in the highly-impacted MMR alone,” he added.
The first-10 days of the lockdown were a struggle to align sales, but Aanarock quickly took up the slack and homed in on the emerging opportunity. “Many of these sales were in the final leg of the deal and others were open. Partnering with leading developers and negotiating good bargains for buyers were our key success factors, as always,” explained Puri.
Anarock’s proprietary one-stop technology platform IDSS (Integrated Digital Sales Solution) virtually integrates all property sales operations from discovery to engagement and transaction. IDSS connects customers, developers and brokers, and delivers real-time inventory updates and apartment selection, 3D renders, virtual tours, e-brochures, product videos, video conferencing with the sales team, documentation and developer's details.
