Andhra Sugars Ltd has announced that its aspirin manufacturing facility in Venkatarayapuram in Andhra Pradesh has passed a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection. The inspection, which took place in September, determined that the facility is in compliance with all applicable USFDA standards.

This means that the facility meets the stringent global quality standards necessary to ensure the availability of medicines that meet the most stringent norms.

Andhra Sugars Ltd was established in 1947 to use locally available renewable resources to produce value-added products. The company has since expanded and diversified over the years and now produces sugar, power, organic and inorganic chemicals, fertilisers, aspirin, and salicylic acid at its six integrated complexes at Tanuku, Kovvur, Guntur, Taduvai, Saggonda and Bhimadole.