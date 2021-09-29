Anil Agarwal in race to acquire SCI

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal is said to be in the race to acquire Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) from the government, said multiple sources.
The billionaire founder of Vedanta Resources is believed to have carried out due diligence of India’s biggest ocean carrier, along with three other bidding groups, said an industry executive and one of the sources, asking not to be identified.
BusinessLine could not independently verify whether Agarwal has bid under the banner of Vedanta Group or through the fund he has set up in partnership with Centricus Asset Management Ltd, a London-based global investment firm focussed on advisory, private equity and asset management. The fund was created to invest in stake sale of public sector undertakings.
Agarwal’s participation in the privatisation of Shipping Corporation has not been reported in the media.
Vedanta did not respond to multiple e-mails seeking comment. RBSA Capital Advisors, the government’s transaction advisor, did not respond to a mail seeking comment.
Agarwal joins US-based Safesea Group, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, and London-based Foresight Group International for the deal.
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures is backed by Interups, the New York-based fund led by Indian-born Laxmi Prasad.
The Foresight consortium comprises the group’s flagship company Foresight Offshore Drilling Limited; Belgium-listed shipping company Exmar; and Dubai-based shipping company GMS DMCC.
“Agarwal has emerged the dark horse in the fray,” said the source. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the asset sale ministry has initiated the process of privatising Shipping Corporation of India by selling the government’s 63.75 percent stake to a strategic buyer.
On August 3, the board of SCI approved the scheme of arrangement for the de-merger of non-core assets of SCI. Shareholders will get one equity share each in the resulting company for each share held by them in the de-merged company (SCI), according to the de-merger scheme.
The company formed to manage the non-core assets will be listed on the stock exchanges.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways approved SCI’s draft scheme of arrangement for the de-merger of its non-core assets.
SCI runs a fleet of 59 ships of various cargo types and capacities.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...