Anil Agarwal to exit from Anglo American

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Two years after becoming the biggest shareholder of the firm that owns De Beers diamonds, metals tycoon Anil Agarwal announced an exit from Anglo American by divesting his near 20 per cent stake.
In March 2017, he had begun buying into Anglo American through a JP Morgan mandatory convertible bond. By the time he bought a second tranche in September 2017, his stake in the mining group totalled to 19.3 per cent.
The bonds were to mature next year but Agarwal decided to exercise a call option and take profits on his investment.
Agarwal is said to have made about $500 million before costs from the deal.
“At the time of Volcan’s (Agarwal’s family trust) initial investment, I explained that this was an attractive financial investment in a great company with excellent assets and a strong board and management team,” he said in a statement.
“This has turned out to be the case, with our target returns achieved even sooner than expected. The share price of Anglo American has close to doubled since Volcan invested, delivering attractive gains to all investors.”
In a separate statement, Vedanta Ltd said its overseas subsidiary, Cairn India Holdings Ltd (CIHL) will exit its investments in Anglo American Plc.
In December 2018, CIHL purchased an economic interest through a structured investment in equity shares of Anglo-American Plc, from Volcan Investments - Agarwal’s family trust, for a total consideration of Rs 3,812 crore.
“CIHL and Volcan Investments Ltd have agreed to unwind entirely the structured investment entered between them in December 2018, ahead of the originally envisaged schedule,” Vedanta said in a statement.
“With this, Volcan will exercise the early exchange option available to it on July 26, 2019, and consequent to this the full exchange of its two issues of mandatory exchangeable bonds secured by shares in Anglo American plc will settle on August 12, 2019.”
This structure was to mature in parts in April 2020 and October 2020 but Cairn is exiting the same ahead of the originally envisaged schedule.
“The share price of Anglo American has close to doubled, since Volcan invested, delivering attractive gains to all investors,” the statement said.
The investment by CIHL, which was entered into as part of its cash management activities, has delivered a net gain of over $100 million in the 8 month period it was held, it added.
Cash proceeds from the settlement of the transaction will be paid to CIHL on August 13, 2019.
Chief executive Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said: “We are pleased this structured investment has achieved a superior return for CIHL, as we expected when it was entered into. Our strategy continues to be to focus on our existing businesses, where we believe that there are significant opportunities to unlock their full potential.”
“The unwinding reflects our disciplined approach to treasury management and capital allocation together with our commitment at all times to act in the interests of all shareholders,” he said.
Following the redemption of the structured instrument, completed with due Board approvals, CIHL will have no further economic exposure to Anglo American plc shares.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...