Anil Kumar Gautam takes over as Director (Finance) at NTPC

Anil Kumar Gautam has taken over as Director (Finance) at NTPC Limited on Friday. A company statement said that Gautam (aged 57 years) is a Certified Management Accountant & LLB with over 34 years of experience in the power sector.

Gautam has worked in the area of project construction accounting, corporate accounts, resource mobilization from domestic and international markets, long-term financial planning, investment appraisals, formulation of capital budgets and regulatory affairs, a company statement said.