Anjali Pandey has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Cummins Group in India. As the COO, Anjali’s priorities would include partnering with Cummins customers in their energy transition journey toward decarbonisation, positioning Cummins India as the global manufacturing hub, and strengthening the group’s reputation as a leading technology solutions provider.

Anjali’s association with Cummins dates to 2001. In her career spanning 21 years with Cummins, she has successfully led and navigated business and functional leadership roles in Business, Purchasing, Internal Audit, Strategy, and General Management. Her most recent role before being appointed as the COO was Business Leader for the Engine and Components Business.

On Anjali’s appointment, Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India, said, “I have a great deal of trust and confidence in Anjali and have collaborated closely with her since 2008. I am excited for her as she takes over as the COO for Cummins Group in India. Anjali is passionate about growth and is a great ambassador of Cummins’ values and leadership behaviors.

Speaking on her appointment, Anjali Pandey, said, “I am grateful and excited about being appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for the Cummins Group in India. We have embarked on a decarbonisation journey, and the COO role gives me a unique opportunity to drive business growth by partnering with our customers in their energy transition journey. The road ahead looks exhilarating with new possibilities, and I am personally committed to building a sustainable and prosperous future for our people, customers, business, communities, and the planet.”

