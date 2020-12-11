Announcements

Akshay Kumar is the new face of Dabur Chyawanprash

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 11, 2020 Published on December 11, 2020

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is the new face of health supplements brand Dabur Chyawanprash. A company statement said that a new campaign featuring Akshay Kumar has been designed focusing on a pledge to build ‘inner strength and fighting spirit’ in these uncertain times.

“The times we are living in today have underlined the need for and importance of immunity more than ever before. Strong Immunity is the need of the hour with the threat of illnesses looming around us,” Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

According to Malhotra, Dabur Chyawanprash has always stood for boosting immunity to fight illnesses.

