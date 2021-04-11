Ambuja Cement to commission ₹2,350-cr greenfield plant in September quarter

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Ambuja Cement will complete its integrated greenfield cement plant at Mundwa in Rajasthan with investment of ₹2,350 crore by September quarter.
The new plant will enhance the clinker capacity of the company by three mtpa and help improve cement sales by 5 mtpa.
Ambuja Cement is also evaluating brownfield expansions at Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh and Maratha (Chandrapur) Maharashtra plants besides looking at significant de-bottlenecking opportunities across all plants to reach 50 mtpa capacity in the medium term. Addressing shareholders virtually at the company’s 38th AGM, Martin Kriegner, Non-Executive Director, Ambuja Cement, said the company has a robust roadmap to become the best in the industry with strategic priorities structured under key levers of growth, competitiveness, innovation and digitalisation and sustainability.
He said that in 2020, Ambuja leveraged synergies with ACC to drive scale and performance. Various cost management and efficiency initiatives have helped deliver a strong performance. “We fully leveraged synergies between LafargeHolcim India’s two operating companies — Ambuja Cement and ACC to drive scale and performance,” he said.
During the year, the company launched a LafargeHolcim India organisation structure led by the country CEO and CFO to drive performance in key areas of supply chain, procurement, digital, finance and other support functions. This structure has enabled to fully extract synergies under the Master Supply Agreement with ACC, leading to over 5 per cent contribution to the profit before tax last year, he added.
Enhancing asset optimisation in line with LafargeHolcim’s Plants of Tomorrow programme, it implemented plant digital tools of Technical Information Systems and Performance and Collaboration Tool which record and report data from all assets on a real-time basis, helping improve operational efficiency.
“We also piloted the use of Artificial Intelligence in predicting cement strength, fineness and predictive maintenance of critical equipment such as Vertical Roller Mills,” he added.
On the logistics front, the company has initiated an Artificial Intelligence-powered supply chain management platform ‘Blue Yonder’ to enable better predictability and efficiency across supply chain.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...