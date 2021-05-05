Apollo Computing Labs unveils SwasthVayu, a non-invasive ventilator

Apollo Computing Laboratories (ACL), a Hyderabad-based defence, aerospace design and development solutions provider, has unveiled SwasthVayu, a potable Non-Invasive Ventilator. It was indigenously developed in collaboration with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories.

The briefcase-sized SwasthVayu, weighing less than three kg, can be utilised in medical wards, make-shift hospitals, dispensaries, home healthcare operators and homes for treating Covid as well as non-Covid ailments like lung disease, sleep apnoea and respiratory weakness. It is a substitute for ventilator, which is invasive in nature.

The device which can mitigate the severe hardship being experienced by Covid-19 patients, has been certified for safety and performance by NABL accredited Labs, after stringent biomedical tests and beta clinical trials at NAL Health Centre, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru and many more hospitalsacross the nation. “SwasthVayu ventilator is an affordable option to address the problem being faced by the healthcare delivery system, especially during these challenging times of Covid 19 spike,” Baddam Jaipal Reddy, Managing Director, APC, said.

The company has invested ₹30 crore to step up output of the oxygen units. So far over 1,500 units have been supplied, of which around 1,200 were to Delhi. Each unit is priced at ₹1 lakh- ₹1.25 lakh.

SwasthVayu, delivers oxygen through a non-vented mask tightly fitted to the face, without the need for tracheal intubation. It has been designed with three layers of filtration mechanism, one each at the inlet, inter-stage and exhalation stage to prevent inhaling or exhaling of aerosol and Corona droplets by the patients as well as healthcare personnel. The inlet HEPA filter, removes 99.99% of particles of 0.3 micron size.

It has provision to source oxygen up to 15-30 litres per minute from an oxygen concentrator or hospital supply source, through a specially-designed nozzle.