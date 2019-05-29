With reference to above, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved and adopted the revised "Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" to be effective from 1st April, 2019, in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

Pdf Link: Alka India Ltd. - Intimation Of Amendment To Code Of Practices And Procedures For Fair Disclosures Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information

