Econo Trade (India) Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 (1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

Econo Trade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2019.



Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as per terms of Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting by Insiders of the Company, the trading window for purchase/sale of shares of the Company is closed for designated employees, which include Directors and officers from August 6th, 2019. The trading window will open after 48 hours of the announcement of the Companys Audited Financial Results to the stock Exchanges on June 30th, 2019.

