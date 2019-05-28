Pursuant to the Regulation 23 (9) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure pertaining to Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the relevant accounting standards for annual results, for the half year ended 31st March, 2019.



This is for your information and records please



Pdf Link: Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. - Disclosures Of Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com