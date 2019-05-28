Integra Engineering India Ltd. - Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Amendment Regulations, 2018 (Listing Regulations) For Half Year Ended On 31/03/2019

Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Amendment Regulations, 2018 (Listing Regulations) for half year ended on 31/03/2019

Pdf Link: Integra Engineering India Ltd. - Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Amendment Regulations, 2018 (Listing Regulations) For Half Year Ended On 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Integra Engineering India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.