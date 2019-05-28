Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. - Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

The Exchange has received the disclosure under Regulation 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 for Shailja Gupta & Goodfaith Vinimay Pvt Ltd

Pdf Link: Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. - Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
