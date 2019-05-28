In compliance with Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the stock exchange, please find attached herewith the disclosure of related party transactions for the year ended 31st March 2019, which was approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 3rd May 2019.



The same disclosure is also uploaded on the website of the company at www.ludlowjute.com



Pdf Link: Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd. - Submission Of Disclosures Of Related Party Transactions Of The Company For The Year Ended 31St March 2019

