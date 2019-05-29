The following corrections are rectified in the audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, as under :



1. On Page 6/25 consisting of Consolidated segment information for the year ended 31st March 2019, in Point D. Segment liabilities:, the words b) Non-controlling interest should be read as Hospitality.



2. On Page 7/25 consisting of Consolidated Balance Sheet, in Point 3. Equity, the words b) Non-controlling interest should be read as Equity attributable to owners of the Company.



3. On Page 8/25 consisting of Notes, in Point 3 and in the table Impact on the Consolidated Balance sheet under the section LIABILITIES, the words b) Non-controlling interest should be read as CURRENT LIABILITIES.



There are no changes in the financial figures stated against the respective line items. Except for the changes mentioned at 1. and 2. above, all other information as disclosed in the earlier letter remains unchanged.



Copy of the revised disclosures is attached.

Pdf Link: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. - Erratum - Regulations 33 And 52 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Related Disclosures

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com