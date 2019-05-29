Megri Soft Ltd - Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

The Exchange has received the disclosure under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 for Mohnesh Kohli & Others

Pdf Link: Megri Soft Ltd - Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Megri Soft Ltd

