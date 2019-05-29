Melstar Information Technologies Ltd. - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations,2015.

Dear Sir/Madam



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements,2015 and SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 DATED May 26,2016, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. Sarda and Pareek, Chartered Accountants have issued the Audit Report on Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March,2019 with unmodified opinion





For MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ASHISH MAHENDRAKAR)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER





