Mindtree Ltd. - Disclosures under Reg. 18(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

The Exchange has received the disclosure under Regulation 18(6) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 for Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Pdf Link: Mindtree Ltd. - Disclosures under Reg. 18(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Mindtree Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor