Paushak Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations, 2015)

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Disclosure of Related Party Transactions, on a consolidated basis, for the period ended 31st March, 2019.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Paushak Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations, 2015)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Paushak Ltd

