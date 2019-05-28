Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. - Disclosures Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Between The Promoters/Promoter Group.

Pursuant to aforesaid Regulations read with Regulation 3 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations ,we would like to intimate Inter-se transfer of 264311 equity shares between the Promoters/Promoters group ( From Hymavathi Reddy to D.vijaysen Reddy)by way of an off-market transaction pursuant to a family settlement.



