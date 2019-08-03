"RBI observed from the Fraud Monitoring Report-1 Submitted by Punjab National

Bank on July, 10 2018 that the Bank had delayed the reporting of fraud in the

account of M/s Kingfisher Airlines Limited. In exercise of the powers conferred

under section 47(A)(1)(c) read with section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act,

1949, a penalty of 50 Lakhs Only (Rs. Fifty Lakhs Only) is hereby imposed on

Punjab National Bank."

Pdf Link: Punjab National Bank - Price Sensitive Information/Disclosures

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com