Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd. - Intimation For Determining Materiality Of Event And Other Disclosures Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015

We wish to inform you that pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company have authorised Mr. Kishore Chand Talwar, Chairman & Managing Director and in consultation with him Mr. Kundan Talwar, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Shweta Kalantri, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company to determine whether any event/ information fulfil the criteria for materiality and to intimate stock exchange of such events / information.

Pdf Link: Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd. - Intimation For Determining Materiality Of Event And Other Disclosures Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor