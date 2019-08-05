Smc Credits Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 And Closure Of Trading Window.

SMC CREDITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Reg. 29 and 47 of

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 13,2019 at the Registered

Office of the Company at 24, Ashoka Chambers, 5-B Rajindra Park, Pusa Road, New Delhi 110060 inter-alia to consider and decide amongst other things the following:



1. Un-audited Financial Results ofthe Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019, and

2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.



Further, as already informed that trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed until the end of 48 hours after the results are made public on 13th August, 2019 for the Directors, KMPs, Promoters & Promoters Group and Designated Persons etc. covered under the code.



