Strides Pharma Science Ltd - Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

The Exchange has received the disclosure under Regulation 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 for Shasun Leasing and Finance (P) Ltd

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Strides Shasun Ltd

