Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd. - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 33 OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

With regard to captioned subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May, 2019 has considered and approved the audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019. The said financial results were accompanied by the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Audit report given by the statutory auditor of the company.

Kindly find enclosed herewith audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Audit report in compliance of Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



