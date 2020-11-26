Announcements

ESAF Bank opens 500th branch in Ahmadabad

Our Bureau. Kochi | Updated on November 26, 2020 Published on November 26, 2020

K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO, ESAF SFB

ESAF Small Finance Bank opened 500th branch on Thursday in Ahmadabad.

“We believe this expansion is a manifestation of our vision to be India's leading social bank that offers equal opportunity for the whole society through universal access. The bank could expand its footprints further even during the pandemic with the support of robust growth and customers’ confidence invested in us,” said K Paul Thomas, Managing Director and CEO.

The bank caters to more than 40 lakh customers through its banking outlets across 19 states and two union territories as of September 30. The bank serves under-banked populations across the country through various products such as fixed and recurring deposit schemes with attractive interest rates, gold loans, and affordable loans for small and micro entrepreneurs and individuals.

