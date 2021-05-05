Kotak Mahindra Bank selected as digital payments partner by eNAM

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday announced that it has been selected as a digital payments partner by the National Agriculture Market (eNAM). “Kotak Mahindra Bank will enable and facilitate online transactions for all stakeholders on the eNam platform, including farmers, traders and farmer producer organisations (FPOs),” it said in a statement.

As part of this initiative, the bank will provide payment, clearing and settlement services on the eNAM platform to facilitate trade between a buyer and seller of an agri produce. “Kotak has integrated its payment system and portal directly with the payment interface of the eNAM platform to enable quick and safe transactions for agri participants,” it said.