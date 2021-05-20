Announcements

LANXESS India donates ₹2 cr for Covid relief

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 20, 2021

Second wave of COVID leads to shortage of critical medical equipment

LANXESS India has committed over ₹2.1 crore as part of its CSR spends to support the medical infrastructure in the country to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

To help medical institutions tackle the situation better, LANXESS India has donated 20 units of advanced German ventilators worth about ₹1.9 crore to nine hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat where the company has its sites and offices.

In addition, to combat medical oxygen shortage, LANXESS India supported the District Hospital, Ujjain with 10 units of oxygen concentrators.

The company has also supported the Employee State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Nagda with ₹10 lakh to help in upgrading their existing infrastructure and provide better medical assistance to the patients.

Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure and has led to a severe shortage of critical medical equipment.

Published on May 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.