LANXESS India donates ₹2 cr for Covid relief

LANXESS India has committed over ₹2.1 crore as part of its CSR spends to support the medical infrastructure in the country to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

To help medical institutions tackle the situation better, LANXESS India has donated 20 units of advanced German ventilators worth about ₹1.9 crore to nine hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat where the company has its sites and offices.

In addition, to combat medical oxygen shortage, LANXESS India supported the District Hospital, Ujjain with 10 units of oxygen concentrators.

The company has also supported the Employee State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Nagda with ₹10 lakh to help in upgrading their existing infrastructure and provide better medical assistance to the patients.

Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure and has led to a severe shortage of critical medical equipment.