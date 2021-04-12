Now, you can send money abroad in 100 currencies via Axis Bank app

Private sector lender Axis Bank has launched a new feature to send money abroad via its mobile banking app in over 100 different currencies.

“With the addition of this feature on the mobile app, Axis Bank brings a convenient and hassle-free service to its customers where one can now send money abroad through a simple two-step process,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Customers can send money abroad in over 100 different currencies, without any need to visit a branch. They can send up to $25,000 per transaction for various purposes such as education fee payment, family maintenance, health-related expenses.

“To make the proposition richer, Axis is also offering a preferential rate on digital channels,” it further said.

Satheesh Krishnamurthy, EVP and Head, Private Banking and Third Party Products, Axis Bank, noted that forex transactions are traditionally viewed as complex transactions involving lengthy documentation.

“However contrary to this belief, in most cases, it’s as simple as a domestic transfer. Our mobile app journey demonstrates this by offering a frictionless and simplified process,” he said.