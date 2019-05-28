20 Microns Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, the company is informing that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 28.05.2019 appointed Mr. Jaideep Verma as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company

Pdf Link: 20 Microns Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
20 Microns Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.