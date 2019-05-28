Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, the company is informing that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 28.05.2019 appointed Mr. Jaideep Verma as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company

Pdf Link: 20 Microns Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com