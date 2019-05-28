20 Microns Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The company is submitting clarification on outcome of board meeting already submitted that book closure is for AGM only and the Board of Directors at its todays Meeting decided not to recommend dividend for FY 2018-19.

Published on May 28, 2019
