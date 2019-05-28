20 Microns Ltd. - Shareholder Meetings - AGM - 13.08.2019

Pursuant to the provisions of LODR Regulations, 2015, the company is informing that the Book closure for AGM of the Company will start from Tuesday, 06.08.2019 to 13.08.2019 (both days inclusive).

Published on May 28, 2019
20 Microns Ltd

