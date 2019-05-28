Pursuant to the provisions of LODR Regulations, 2015, the company is informing that the Book closure for AGM of the Company will start from Tuesday, 06.08.2019 to 13.08.2019 (both days inclusive).

Pdf Link: 20 Microns Ltd. - Shareholder Meetings - AGM - 13.08.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com