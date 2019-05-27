This is with reference to our intimation dated June 29, 2018 informing the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company had, on the said date, approved the draft Scheme. In pursuance to the same, on July 13, 2018, the Company had filed an application under Regulation 37 of SEBI LODR with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) with respect to the draft Scheme.



Subsequently, BSE and NSE had issued Observation Letters with respect to the draft Scheme on November 27, 2018 and November 28, 2018 respectively, valid for a period of six months from their date of issuance. The said Observation Letters are available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.3i-infotech.com/investors-2/ under the Scheme of Arrangement section.



This is to inform that the validity period of the Observation Letters has expired and that the management has chosen to keep the filing of the draft Scheme along with the Observation Letters with the National Company Law Tribunal on hold due to internal re-consideration of certain factors relating to the draft Scheme in the best interests of the Company at this point of time.



Please refer the attached file.



Pdf Link: 3I Infotech Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com