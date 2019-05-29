Intimation regarding issue of Duplicate Share Certificate pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has received a intimation about loss of share certificate.



Folio Name of Holders (incl Joint Holders) Shares of Rs. 2/- each Certificate No. Distinctive Nos.



M002088 Mangala N. Mehta

Ashok N. Mehta 500 2463 401831-402330



This is for your information.



Pdf Link: 3P Land Holdings Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com