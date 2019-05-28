Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that as recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 28 May, 2019, Mr. Venkateswarlu Narra has been appointed as an Additional Director and as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years with effect from May 28, 2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: 7Seas Entertainment Ltd - Intimation Of Appointment Of Independent Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com