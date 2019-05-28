With reference to the captioned subject and Pursuant to the applicable regulations of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the exchanges is hereby intimated that board of Directors of the company vide resolution passed on May 28, 2019 approved the reconstitution of the following Committees of the Board with the members as detailed below:



S. No. Name of the Committee Composition Designation Category

1. Audit Committee





Mr. M. Rama Mohan Rao Chairman NED (I)

Mrs. C. Sita Visalakshi Member NED (I)

Mr. Venkateswarlu Narra Member NED (I)

Mr. B. Mohan Rao Member NED (N)

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee Mr. M. Rama Mohan Rao Chairman NED (I)

Mrs. C. Sita Visalakshi Member NED (I)

Mr. Venkateswarlu Narra Member NED (I)

Mr. B. Mohan Rao Member NED (N)

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee Mr. M. Rama Mohan Rao Chairman NED (I)

Mrs. C. Sita Visalakshi Member NED (I)

Mr. Venkateswarlu Narra Member NED (I)

Mr. B. Mohan Rao Member NED (N)





Pdf Link: 7Seas Entertainment Ltd - Intimation Of Reconstitution Of Committees Of The Board Of Directors:

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com