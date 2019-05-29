A Infrastructure Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has Recommended dividend @ 2% i.e. Re. 0.10 per share for the Financial Year 2018-19, Subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 29, 2019
