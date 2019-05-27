A & M Febcon Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

This is to inform you that Ms. HIRAL DIPSINH KASHELA, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company has tendered her resignation with effect from 27th May 2019.
The resignation has been accepted and she relieved from her services from the closing hours of 27th May 2019.

Kindly consider for your information and records.

Pdf Link: A & M Febcon Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
