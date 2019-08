Dear Sir(s),



We are enclosing herewith certified true copies of publication of notice of the Board Meeting Published in Business Standard (English & Hindi) Editions on Tuesday the 6th August, 2019.



This is for your information & records please.



Pdf Link: A2z Infra Engineering Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com