Aadi Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good self that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Tuesday 29th May, 2019 which commenced at 03:30 PM and concluded at 4.30 pm have inter alia;



1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter as well as Year ended March 31, 2019 along with the declaration statement and report of Auditors thereon;



2. Did not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2018-2019.



3. Appointment of Mr. Jayesh Mohan Kakade as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) (KMP) of the company with immediate effect.



Brief Profile of Mr. Jayesh Kakade:



Mr. Jayesh Kakade has experience of 6 years or more in Accounting and Finance, Operations and Management also having knowledge in the field of Service Tax, Excise, Sales Tax, TDS and Bank Reconciliation and Debtors/ Creditors Reconciliation, Filing returns. He has worked as an Accountant and Associate.

Mr. Jayesh Kakade holds Graduation Degree in Commerce from M.K. Degree College, Mumbai University.





4. Has yet not appointed the secretarial auditor.



