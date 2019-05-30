We are enclosing herewith the copies of the newspaper advertisement relating to the publication of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, as published on 30th May, 2019, in The Financial Express (English Edition) & Ek Din (Bengali Edition) in Compliance with the provisions of Regulation 47(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Aanchal Ispat Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com