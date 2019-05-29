We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019, approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year both ended March 31, 2019 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended on 31st March, 2019 and considered & took note of the Auditors Report by M/s. Mukesh M. Shah & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company.



Pdf Link: Aaswa Trading & Exports Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com