Aavas Financiers Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds

Outcome of Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)

Pdf Link: Aavas Financiers Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor