Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting



With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their board meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 have inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



A copy of the said Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith.



