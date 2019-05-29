Further to our letter dated March 20, 2019, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to hereby inform you that the Company has completed the acquisition of 100% Equity Stake in Abans Jewels Private Limited for consideration in cash.



Accordingly, Abans Jewels Private Limited has become wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f May 29, 2019.



You are requested to the take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Abans Enterprises Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com