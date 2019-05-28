Abbott India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the newspaper cuttings of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 published in Business Standard (All Editions) and Loksatta (Mumbai) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Pdf Link: Abbott India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Abbott India Ltd

