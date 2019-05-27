We hereby inform you that Seventy-Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Y B Chavan Auditorium, General Jagannath Bhosale Marg, Mumbai 400 021 at 3.30 pm.

Pdf Link: Abbott India Ltd. - Annual General Meeting On August 22, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com