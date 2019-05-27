Abbott India Ltd. - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting And Payment Of Dividend

In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, August 16, 2019 to Thursday, August 22, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Payment of Dividend.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com