Abbott India Ltd. - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting And Payment Of Dividend

In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, August 16, 2019 to Thursday, August 22, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Payment of Dividend.

Pdf Link: Abbott India Ltd. - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting And Payment Of Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Abbott India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.